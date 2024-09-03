Sign up
Iconic St. Mary's church
The third oldest Catholic church in the well-known German Village of Columbus, Ohio. The church was added to the Register of Historic Places on 12/30/74 and has a spire that towers 197 feet.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th August 2024 7:55pm
Tags
church
,
village
,
german
,
architecture
,
spire
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
arches
