Previous
Iconic St. Mary's church by ggshearron
Photo 1940

Iconic St. Mary's church

The third oldest Catholic church in the well-known German Village of Columbus, Ohio. The church was added to the Register of Historic Places on 12/30/74 and has a spire that towers 197 feet.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
531% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise