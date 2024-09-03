Sign up
301 / 365
Enemy of chaos
The closed and seemingly armored and quite artistic doors to the Ohio Supreme Court.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3738
photos
103
followers
49
following
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th August 2024 8:15pm
Privacy
Tags
doors
,
art
,
court
,
supreme
Chris Cook
ace
I love the composition. Somewhat ominous numbers, if there were one more 6…
September 3rd, 2024
