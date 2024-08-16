Previous
3 feet down by ggshearron
297 / 365

3 feet down

Once I converted this one to black and white, I really liked the composition. What do you think?
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Yes, works nicely in b&w
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise