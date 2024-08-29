Intensity, Flow, Concentration

This couple fascinated me. The first time they went up to dance he had a look of detachment, maybe even disdain at having to dance, but I noticed the next FOUR times they went up to dance that what I saw earlier was his "look." Each time, the look on his face was to me, far off, disconnected, and yet alert, while she always had a look of sheer dream-like pleasure. Even though they were always dancing to the music of a Stevie Wonder legends band, their movements were slow, rhythmic, deliberate and in tune with each other. They were a pleasure to watch!