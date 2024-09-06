Previous
Unfortunate circumstances (view on black) by ggshearron
Unfortunate circumstances (view on black)

This is Jen, somewhat known to numerous people in our community. She supposedly has an apartment, but chooses not to stay there, preferring to exist on the street. I don't know all of the details, but saw her sleeping there on the bench, at the entrance to this store at the center of uptown, when I was shooting early morning blue hour photos recently. I have noticed her "belongings" have increased significantly in her grocery cart, and her right leg is now withered by comparison to her left, being dragged most of the time when she walks. I have only spoken with her twice and she seems pleasant, but not altogether interested in much conversation. We worry about her...have tried to hook her up with city services but so far she has rejected all efforts. I hope there is still hope...
Danette Thompson ace
It’s very sad. We have a man who sits in the same spot all day, every day. The police have tried to help him but he refuses.
September 7th, 2024  
