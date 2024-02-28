Previous
Jeep! by ggshearron
Jeep!

28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Junan Heath ace
Great shot! I like jeeps we used to own one when we lived in Iceland.
February 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fab colour…
February 28th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@beverley365 I know, right?
February 28th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@paintdipper I have a new found respect for them now. About a month ago, I was given a Jeep Cherokee for 5 days, while my car had some minor body work done. It was very responsive, comfortable, and even stylish. I had a lot of fun driving it, as it seemed a lot more peppy than my Honda Pilot. I parked next to this particular Jeep, in a Costco parking lot, and HAD to get a few shots of it....you can even see the dirt spots on it if you look closely.
February 28th, 2024  
