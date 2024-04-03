Previous
Art by ggshearron
Apparently, that is the title coming out of the mouth of person #4. Found this on the side of one of the buildings in our Franklinton district, that is becoming quite trendy of late.
Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
*lynn ace
very creative artwork
April 4th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful street art. I love the pov.
April 4th, 2024  
