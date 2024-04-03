Sign up
Photo 1792
Art
Apparently, that is the title coming out of the mouth of person #4. Found this on the side of one of the buildings in our Franklinton district, that is becoming quite trendy of late.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
1
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
mural
,
art
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
franklinton
*lynn
ace
very creative artwork
April 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful street art. I love the pov.
April 4th, 2024
