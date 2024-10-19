Sign up
Previous
305 / 365
Small deer has been afoot?
Part of the dried out shore at Hoover Reservoir
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Glover Shearron
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long.
Tags
tracks
,
deer
,
mud
,
drought
,
cracks
