Photo 1809
I can't tell who they are pointing at, can you?
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
0
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Shutterbug
ace
This is a great shot. Not only are they pointing, but a couple are trying to look that way. Sure makes me wonder what’s going on.
April 22nd, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@shutterbug49
I agree....I did not notice the pointing activity when I took this, because I shot it from the open sunroof in my car, while sitting at a light. Kind of interesting though...
April 22nd, 2024
