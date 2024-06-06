Previous
Columbus' bridge to nowhere (currently) by ggshearron
Photo 1854

Here in Cols. Ohio, we have a bridge being built in the downtown area that obviously is not complete yet, and is part of some "updates" in that area that will not be done for "4-6 years." Well, isn't that interesting?
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

KV ace
That is a long wait for the work to be finished... sheesh... must be a government contract... right? what a clear, crisp image... love all of the bright orange work vehicles... that color really pops.
June 6th, 2024  
