Previous
Photo 1854
Columbus' bridge to nowhere (currently)
Here in Cols. Ohio, we have a bridge being built in the downtown area that obviously is not complete yet, and is part of some "updates" in that area that will not be done for "4-6 years." Well, isn't that interesting?
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
2
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3641
photos
101
followers
56
following
507% complete
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
290
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2024 3:35pm
Tags
bridge
,
downtown
,
ohio
,
columbus
KV
ace
That is a long wait for the work to be finished... sheesh... must be a government contract... right? what a clear, crisp image... love all of the bright orange work vehicles... that color really pops.
June 6th, 2024
