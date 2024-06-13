Previous
Afternoon in the park by ggshearron
Afternoon in the park

13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Glover Shearron, ...

ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
Rick ace
Great capture.
June 14th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful moment, pic!
June 14th, 2024  
amyK ace
Nicely composed scene; works well in b&w
June 14th, 2024  
