Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1867
Singin' out!
This is a shot of a Journey cover band I shot last week at one of our local malls. They have free concerts there every Thursday, so I sometimes go over there for some shooting practice.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3654
photos
103
followers
56
following
511% complete
View this month »
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th June 2024 7:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
band
,
mall
,
musicians
,
ohio
,
columbus
,
entertainers
,
polaris
Dorothy
ace
Looks like fun!
June 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close