Previous
Photo 1871
Band groupies x 2!
Shot two separate groups of ladies enjoying the entertainment, one a little farther back and seated at a picnic table, and the other up close and standing in clear view of the band.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
1
1
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3658
photos
103
followers
56
following
512% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
20th June 2024 5:59pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
street
,
photography
,
concert
,
fashion
,
ohio
,
place
,
columbus
,
polaris
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
June 24th, 2024
