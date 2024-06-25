Sign up
Photo 1873
End of day
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
5
4
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3660
photos
103
followers
56
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
27th June 2018 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
clouds
,
reservoir
Betsey
ace
What a perfectly lovely ending.
June 26th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@berelaxed
thank you so much
June 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the light and reflection.
June 26th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the warm color and reflection in the water
June 26th, 2024
Rick
ace
Lovely cloudscape and capture.
June 26th, 2024
