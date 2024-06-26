Sign up
Photo 1874
Who is walking who?
My neighbor Larry carries his dog back to his house .....apparently, the dog had convinced Larry that it was too hot out to walk back and he picked him up for the return trip!
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3661
photos
103
followers
56
following
513% complete
Album
365: from 2019-2024
