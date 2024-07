Dave!

This is a shot I took of an old friend with whom I performed in a community show called Vaud-Villities for 14 years, ending in 2005. Have corresponded via texts and emails but had not seen him since then when I ran into him at our local Jazz and Ribfest. It was so GOOD to see him, chat, catch up in person, and from the look of his grin, he was glad to see me too!