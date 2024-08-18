Sign up
Previous
Photo 1925
Music man reflects during a song
This is a participant in a recent Open Mic show at one of our local coffee shops. The original shot was much wider, but I decided that this crop told a better story.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
2
0
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3720
photos
104
followers
57
following
527% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
2nd August 2024 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
musician
,
guitar
,
street
,
photography
,
singer
,
senior
Chris Cook
ace
I agree, the tight crop puts more focus on his guitar playing and his face.
August 19th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@cdcook48
thank you brother!
August 19th, 2024
