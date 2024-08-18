Previous
Music man reflects during a song by ggshearron
Photo 1925

Music man reflects during a song

This is a participant in a recent Open Mic show at one of our local coffee shops. The original shot was much wider, but I decided that this crop told a better story.
Glover Shearron, ...

@ggshearron
Chris Cook ace
I agree, the tight crop puts more focus on his guitar playing and his face.
August 19th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
@cdcook48 thank you brother!
August 19th, 2024  
