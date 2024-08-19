Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1926
A group of mostly seniors enjoys a community concert from the top of the hill on a Sunday evening.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Glover Shearron, ...
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 since 2012 and its amazing to me that it has been that long. There have been times...
3721
photos
104
followers
57
following
527% complete
View this month »
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
Latest from all albums
1921
1922
1923
297
1924
298
1925
1926
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365: from 2019-2024
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th August 2024 7:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
wide
,
from
,
behind
,
angle
,
amphitheater
Danette Thompson
ace
A perfect way to enjoy music
August 20th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
@danette
this particular perch is well regarded and quickly filled up, as folks can hear the music just as well, but do not have to go down a bunch of steps or haul their chairs another 30-50 yards before sitting down. Thanks for looking in.
August 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close