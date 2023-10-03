Sign up
Beautiful curves
Some feel differently, but I have always appreciated a woman with curves and, to top it off, this one had gray hair as well. a two-for!
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Glover Shearron
ace
@ggshearron
I have been posting images on 365 for more at least 10 years (2012) and its amazing to me that it has been that long....
Views
0
Album
More Goodies
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
1st October 2023 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
