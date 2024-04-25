Previous
ANZAC dawn service by gilbertwood
ANZAC dawn service

This is the marble "Angle of Peace" on top of our soldier memorial. I attended the dawn service (5.30am) this morning and thought the full moon behind it was quite appropriate. Lest we forget.
