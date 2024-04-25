Sign up
Photo 2834
ANZAC dawn service
This is the marble "Angle of Peace" on top of our soldier memorial. I attended the dawn service (5.30am) this morning and thought the full moon behind it was quite appropriate. Lest we forget.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
Tags
morning
,
anzac
,
mooon
