Wet with a chance of frogs

I have my youngest grandson every Monday. Yesterday it was a very drizzly day we couldn't get outside to play!
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Denise Wood

@gilbertwood
Diana ace
The cutest smile ever!
June 4th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how darling!
June 4th, 2024  
