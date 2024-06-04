Sign up
Photo 2845
Wet with a chance of frogs
I have my youngest grandson every Monday. Yesterday it was a very drizzly day we couldn't get outside to play!
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Denise Wood
@gilbertwood
Definitely time for an update! Well into my third year and still enjoying this site and the friends I make along the way. This year...
5
2
365
Canon EOS 80D
3rd June 2024 1:07pm
Tags
rain
,
umbrella
,
grandson
Diana
ace
The cutest smile ever!
June 4th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how darling!
June 4th, 2024
