Previous
Next
Stripes by gillian1912
Photo 1770

Stripes

My friend Carole looking summery in her brightly striped dress.

Carole and I have been friends for over 40 years since meeting on our way to a baby clinic.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise