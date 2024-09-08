Previous
Claude by gillian1912
Photo 1780

Claude

Our daughter’s cat Claude is staying with us again while she is away. He often lies with his front paws crossed like this.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Diana ace
He looks so elegant.
September 10th, 2024  
