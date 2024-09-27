Sign up
Previous
Photo 1784
Wet Evening
It’s been a cold, wet and very windy day.
This is a shot taken from the driver’s seat of my car, through the windscreen. I was parked at the time. Raining where I am but brighter over the sea in the distance.
I’d parked up to go to a Motown music show at the local theatre.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life!
1784
photos
27
followers
36
following
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
Tags
rain
,
windscreen
