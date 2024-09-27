Previous
Wet Evening by gillian1912
Photo 1784

Wet Evening

It’s been a cold, wet and very windy day.

This is a shot taken from the driver’s seat of my car, through the windscreen. I was parked at the time. Raining where I am but brighter over the sea in the distance.

I’d parked up to go to a Motown music show at the local theatre.
27th September 2024

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
