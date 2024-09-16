Sign up
Photo 1785
Honeysuckle Cushion
I recently cross-stitched this honeysuckle design (a free kit I’d had for many years). I used some of our lavender crop to turn it into a lavender-filled cushion.
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
Photo Details
Tags
honeysuckle
lavender
Diana
ace
It looks as beautiful as it sounds, I love lavender.
September 28th, 2024
