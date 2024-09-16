Previous
Next
Honeysuckle Cushion by gillian1912
Photo 1785

Honeysuckle Cushion

I recently cross-stitched this honeysuckle design (a free kit I’d had for many years). I used some of our lavender crop to turn it into a lavender-filled cushion.
16th September 2024 16th Sep 24

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks as beautiful as it sounds, I love lavender.
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise