Photo 1784
Mushrooms
We bought a mushroom growing kit when we were at a garden show recently. This is our crop so far.
15th September 2024
15th Sep 24
1
0
Gillian Brown
@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
1787
photos
27
followers
36
following
489% complete
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (4th generation)
Taken
15th September 2024 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushrooms
Diana
ace
How fabulous to grow your own mushrooms, beautifully captured.
September 28th, 2024
