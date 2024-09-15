Previous
Mushrooms by gillian1912
Photo 1784

Mushrooms

We bought a mushroom growing kit when we were at a garden show recently. This is our crop so far.
15th September 2024

Gillian Brown

@gillian1912
Recently retired, I am enjoying doing things I didn't previously find time for. Getting out and about to places of interest and loving life! I...
489% complete



Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous to grow your own mushrooms, beautifully captured.
September 28th, 2024  
