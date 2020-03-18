Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 799
Lovely Crocus
The heart is providing me warmth of heart and entertainment as it watch it grow and fill in.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
1
0
photogq
@gq
803
photos
117
followers
187
following
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T4i
Taken
18th March 2020 4:40pm
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
heart
,
lawn
,
crocus
Lou Ann
ace
I love the sunlight on this beautiful flower.
March 23rd, 2020
