Photo 867
Tiny One with Mumma
The tiny one was hungry and Mumma was doing her best to feed it.
So cute to see.
6th June 2020
6th Jun 20
photogq
@gq
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
6th June 2020 8:10pm
Tags
nature
,
baby
,
spring
,
lake
,
june
,
coot
Lil H
ace
Nice capture!
June 7th, 2020
Babs
ace
Aw such a sweet moment. fav.
June 7th, 2020
