Photo 866
Little Dashy
Don just loved these kind of dogs. He used to have one before we were married. He kind of wished for another one. I think this one looks so sweet.
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
photogq
@gq
866
photos
119
followers
188
following
237% complete
866
Views
2
365
DMC-GX7
5th June 2020 12:30pm
dog
animal
spring
park
june
rally
dashound
