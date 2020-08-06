Sign up
Photo 927
Hospital Rainbow
Often when I leave the hospital there is this lovely rainbow 🌈 shining on the floor.
I love it but don't see where it is being made.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
photogq
@gq
928
photos
118
followers
185
following
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Tags
colors
,
hospital
,
rainbow
,
summer
,
august
,
ottawa
Wendy
ace
It does not matter where it is being made! It was obviously made for you!!
August 8th, 2020
