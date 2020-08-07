Previous
Being Towed by gq
Photo 928

Being Towed

Yes, it is great to have a borrowed vehicle but when it suddenly stops, what is best to do?
It got towed to Canadian Tire. Was diagnosed and fixed and picked up all quite quickly.
Thankful for helpful people.
Wendy ace
Don't you just hate it when things like this happen?
Yes, thank goodness for helpful people!
August 8th, 2020  
