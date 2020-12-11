Previous
My Turn by gq
Photo 1003

My Turn

It was my turn to give a pretty arrangement and she really liked it.
Makes me feel good to make someone else happy.
11th December 2020 11th Dec 20

photogq

@gq
Photo Details

Leave a Comment
