Photo 1003
My Turn
It was my turn to give a pretty arrangement and she really liked it.
Makes me feel good to make someone else happy.
11th December 2020
11th Dec 20
Views
6
365
Pixel 4 XL
11th December 2020 11:07am
white
,
red
,
flowers
,
december
,
arrangement
