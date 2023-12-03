Candle Tree

Out local funeral.home holds a beautiful candlelight service on a Sunday afternoon in December to create a wonderful place to remember loved ones.

It is for one hour and there are lots of helpful associates to be of assistance. A choir sings, an interesting person speaks for a short talk. Then two people light a candle when each person is remembered up on the screen by a lovely photo. Another interesting speaker talks for a few minutes uses and a prayer is said too. Then people move on to the social area for a special gift and tea and snacks and visiting.

It makes one feel loved and cared about as well as the loved one.

