Previous
Next
Candle Tree by gq
Photo 1264

Candle Tree

Out local funeral.home holds a beautiful candlelight service on a Sunday afternoon in December to create a wonderful place to remember loved ones.
It is for one hour and there are lots of helpful associates to be of assistance. A choir sings, an interesting person speaks for a short talk. Then two people light a candle when each person is remembered up on the screen by a lovely photo. Another interesting speaker talks for a few minutes uses and a prayer is said too. Then people move on to the social area for a special gift and tea and snacks and visiting.
It makes one feel loved and cared about as well as the loved one.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

photogq

@gq
346% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise