Photo 1265
Drive through the Mountains
I drove to my daughter's home and enjoyed the drive.
Did not enjoy having a rock hit my windshield.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
photogq
@gq
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
4th December 2023 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
trees
,
mountains
,
highway
