Previous
Next
is there a doctor in the house? by graemestevens
Photo 2126

is there a doctor in the house?

I have no idea, but there is a rather fabulous new mask.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole G ace
I can see that mask at a steampunk parade
February 2nd, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Ooo, I can just imagine how we may see that mask show up again. This is all kinds of awesome!
February 2nd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Wowzie! This is fantastic! Your props could stock a small museum!
February 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise