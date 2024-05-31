Previous
Running club Awards
Running club Awards

No pictures from the awards and winners. Just this one, when I sneaked out for some fresh air.
It was a beautiful location at Lakedown Trout Fishery tap room.

I've been largely out of the running club loop for a few years so it was nice to catch up.
