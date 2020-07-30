Sign up
Photo 2453
Suppertime Silhouette
While the Grand Chap was eating supper I noticed his silhouette against the wall. I was going to try and take the shot without his knowing but needed his cooperation to get the angle just right and he gladly obliged.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4144
photos
133
followers
57
following
672% complete
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
844
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
Views
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
30th July 2020 5:43pm
b&w
,
people
,
silhouette
,
nik
,
silverefex-highcontrastharsh
