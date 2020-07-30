Previous
Next
Suppertime Silhouette by grammyn
Photo 2453

Suppertime Silhouette

While the Grand Chap was eating supper I noticed his silhouette against the wall. I was going to try and take the shot without his knowing but needed his cooperation to get the angle just right and he gladly obliged.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
672% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise