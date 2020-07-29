Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2452
Climb Aboard a Butterfly
My granddaughters came over to swim today and while they were here I saw this butterfly land on the far side of the pool. I think he was getting a drink from the water on the kickboard.
29th July 2020
29th Jul 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4143
photos
133
followers
57
following
671% complete
View this month »
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Latest from all albums
2446
844
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
29th July 2020 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
butterfly
Lou Ann
ace
What a gorgeous capture. He’s beautiful!
July 30th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful!
July 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close