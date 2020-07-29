Previous
Climb Aboard a Butterfly by grammyn
Photo 2452

Climb Aboard a Butterfly

My granddaughters came over to swim today and while they were here I saw this butterfly land on the far side of the pool. I think he was getting a drink from the water on the kickboard.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

katy

ace
Lou Ann ace
What a gorgeous capture. He’s beautiful!
July 30th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful!
July 30th, 2020  
