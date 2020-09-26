Sign up
Photo 2511
In One Shot ~ Flora And Fauna
Nothing special here at all but another six word story. A little gecko beside some failing roses
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
4206
photos
131
followers
56
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
26th September 2020 6:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
plant
,
sixws-109
,
anumal
Lin
ace
Well captured and love the title!
September 27th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
He looks like a prehistoric gecko! All those scales!
September 27th, 2020
Jason Daniels
Cool little guy!
September 27th, 2020
