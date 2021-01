Stumped!

I went out today, (a plus) I took my camera, (another plus) but found nothing that enthralled me enough to take a photo. When I came home I was talking to my Pigmania friends about their postings for the day when I suddenly realized I still had to shoot something, let alone post something! I decided on this intriguing vessel my husband recently made for me in his wood shop. I love that ghe left the bark on it!