Photo 3041
Peekaboo
While I was wandering around the front yard looking for a photo for the day this was waiting (behind the dirty storm door)watching my every move.
11th March 2022
11th Mar 22
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th March 2022 4:15pm
Tags
dog
Lou Ann
ace
Awwww so sweet.
March 12th, 2022
Diane
ace
Ohh, those eyes! Sweet dog.
March 12th, 2022
Leslie
ace
He looks like he so wants to join you.
March 12th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
aww, I think his eyes are asking you to take him for a play outside.
March 12th, 2022
Marilyn Wigen
Awww… my girl! 💖
March 12th, 2022
