Peekaboo by grammyn
While I was wandering around the front yard looking for a photo for the day this was waiting (behind the dirty storm door)watching my every move.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Lou Ann ace
Awwww so sweet.
March 12th, 2022  
Diane ace
Ohh, those eyes! Sweet dog.
March 12th, 2022  
Leslie ace
He looks like he so wants to join you.
March 12th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
aww, I think his eyes are asking you to take him for a play outside.
March 12th, 2022  
Marilyn Wigen
Awww… my girl! 💖
March 12th, 2022  
