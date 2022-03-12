Sign up
Photo 3042
And So It Begins
Great Granddaughter #1 and the sewing has begun for her July arrival. This is a little soft block for her to hold and chew on when she gets a little older.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
0
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
4765
photos
155
followers
54
following
833% complete
View this month »
Tags
pink
,
sewing
,
greatgrands
