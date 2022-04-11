Previous
Next
A Simple Beginning by grammyn
Photo 3072

A Simple Beginning

Step 1. Wet paper
Step 2. Apply paint
Step 3. Let dry
11th April 2022 11th Apr 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
841% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
If only it was that easy!!! Looking forwards to seeing the end pictures! Fav
April 11th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Me of absolutely no artistic ability is finding this quite interesting
April 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise