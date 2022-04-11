Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3072
A Simple Beginning
Step 1. Wet paper
Step 2. Apply paint
Step 3. Let dry
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4798
photos
156
followers
53
following
841% complete
View this month »
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Latest from all albums
869
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
11th April 2022 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
30-shots2022
,
painting30
JackieR
ace
If only it was that easy!!! Looking forwards to seeing the end pictures! Fav
April 11th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Me of absolutely no artistic ability is finding this quite interesting
April 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close