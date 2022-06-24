Previous
Does Squinting Make It Look Alive? by grammyn
Photo 3146

Does Squinting Make It Look Alive?

Looking out my kitchen window I saw this weird lizard on my crepe myrtle tree and ran for the camera hoping it would still be there when I returned and it was! Have I mentioned my eyesight is not what it used to be?
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
JackieR ace
Looks like a stick insect to me!!!
June 24th, 2022  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I wondered about that too actually and you are half right!

Go to bed♥
June 24th, 2022  
JackieR ace
@grammyn I'm watching Poirot, half an hour more ( and only 36 rows to go!!)
June 24th, 2022  
katy ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond awesome on the knitting!
June 24th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond My first thought too and I have descent eye sight
June 25th, 2022  
