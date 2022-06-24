Sign up
Photo 3146
Does Squinting Make It Look Alive?
Looking out my kitchen window I saw this weird lizard on my crepe myrtle tree and ran for the camera hoping it would still be there when I returned and it was! Have I mentioned my eyesight is not what it used to be?
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
5
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4878
photos
151
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
24th June 2022 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sixws-131
JackieR
ace
Looks like a stick insect to me!!!
June 24th, 2022
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I wondered about that too actually and you are half right!
Go to bed♥
June 24th, 2022
JackieR
ace
@grammyn
I'm watching Poirot, half an hour more ( and only 36 rows to go!!)
June 24th, 2022
katy
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
awesome on the knitting!
June 24th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
My first thought too and I have descent eye sight
June 25th, 2022
Go to bed♥