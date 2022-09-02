Previous
When Is A Crystal Ball Not? by grammyn
Photo 3216

When Is A Crystal Ball Not?

When all else fails.......etsooi. it definitely saved this one!
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 3rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love it! cool image
September 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Neat !
September 3rd, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Ah yes- the magic of the photo processing blender! Very cool.
September 3rd, 2022  
Kathy ace
Oh how cool! And mysterious.
September 3rd, 2022  
