In A Dark Corner by grammyn
Photo 3217

In A Dark Corner

My British friends posted photos of fruit today which either inspired me or caused me to cave to peer group pressure. Either way you get fruit tonight!
3rd September 2022 3rd Sep 22

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
881% complete

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful minimalist photo
September 4th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It's my turn to tell you to add a tag- fruit is the word of the day! sep22words Good shot!
September 4th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️
September 4th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
September 4th, 2022  
