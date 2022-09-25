Sign up
Photo 3239
A Work In Progress
I have spent the last few days crocheting and assembling some soft balls for babies I know. It doesn't take very long and satisfies my need to see results quickly.
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
2
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
4973
photos
148
followers
50
following
3232
3233
3234
3235
3236
3237
3238
3239
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th September 2022 4:17pm
Tags
blue
,
sewing
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022
Diane
ace
Love this! Like the white background and the composition and the various yarns. I'm a yarnaholic, but I used to knit, not crochet. Just getting back to it so I can use up some of that yarn!
September 26th, 2022
