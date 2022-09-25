Previous
A Work In Progress by grammyn
A Work In Progress

I have spent the last few days crocheting and assembling some soft balls for babies I know. It doesn't take very long and satisfies my need to see results quickly.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 26th, 2022  
Diane ace
Love this! Like the white background and the composition and the various yarns. I'm a yarnaholic, but I used to knit, not crochet. Just getting back to it so I can use up some of that yarn!
September 26th, 2022  
