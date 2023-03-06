Previous
Industrial Return by grammyn
Photo 3401

Industrial Return

This is near the small dam in my town and I think it was once part of an industrial area that used water from the creek. My guess would be it was where water that was used for some purpose in the factory was returned to the creek. No water in it now
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sure looks unloved!
March 7th, 2023  
