Previous
Perched by grammyn
Photo 3557

Perched

There is no telling why the crows were sitting on this hay trough but I am glad they stayed long enough for me to get a photo. They seem to be calling the horses to come and eat!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
974% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Haha- I thought they were saying, "It's my perch!" "No, it's my perch!" "No! It's my perch! I was here first!" Good catch.
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise