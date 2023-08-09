Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3557
Perched
There is no telling why the crows were sitting on this hay trough but I am glad they stayed long enough for me to get a photo. They seem to be calling the horses to come and eat!
9th August 2023
9th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
5307
photos
152
followers
50
following
974% complete
View this month »
3550
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Latest from all albums
874
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
9th August 2023 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
ndao17
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Haha- I thought they were saying, "It's my perch!" "No, it's my perch!" "No! It's my perch! I was here first!" Good catch.
August 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close