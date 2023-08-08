Sign up
Photo 3556
Just A Little Overdone
I am not sure if it qualifies for the BLD challenge of rituals and traditions, but I aways try to burn my popcorn just a little. I was a bit of an overachiever today!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
8th August 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
food
,
bld-22
Tunia McClure
ace
I'd eat it anyway.
August 9th, 2023
